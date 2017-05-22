Punjab Health Department has come up with the Chief Minister’s Village Ambulance Service for the women who face difficulties in getting to the hospital during maternity.

According to details, pregnant women can get registered with the programme and can avail a free ambulance service by calling 1034.

Over the years, many incidents of women giving birth outside hospitals or on their way to hospitals have come to light. The women involved in these incidents are usually from far-flung areas that do not have access to hospitals that provide adequate birth facilities.

Initially, 193 ambulances will be run in 36 districts of Punjab. The ambulance will serve the purpose of taking pregnant women in villages to the Health Department’s delivery center.

At the inauguration ceremony of the ambulance service, Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir, Planning and Development Department’s member Dr Shabana and DG Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer were present.

"207 vehicles will further be added to the programme," said Khawaja Imran while addressing media.

Moreover, he said that even due to the dearth of resources, the members of the health department were working hard. He added that this time, the biggest health budget in the history of Punjab will be unveiled.