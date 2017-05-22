CHANGA MANGA - Wildlife Department Kasur’s official vehicle is being misused by driver Muhammad Afzal.

According to details, Muhammad Afzal who is a driver of Wildlife Department Kasur was caught red handed stealing precious wood from Changa Manga forest and loading in vehicle No FDU 4839 which is an official vehicle of Wildlife Department Kasur. Afzal driver confessed about the theft of wood.

He said that he had taken wood from Changa Manga forest to decorate the house of Deputy Director Wildlife and furniture for the said officer.

Responsible officers of department sent report against the theft and misuse of govt car to higher officers.