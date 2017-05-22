Pakistan-American Council of USA (PACUSA) in Edison, New Jersey organized an event to honour and welcome Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry to the United States.

Besides Pakistani-Americans, the event was attended by local State Senators, Assembly men and women, Freeholders and the Mayor.

In their remarks, State Senators Sam Thompson (Republican), Senator Ray Lezniak (Democrats), and Assembly Woman Ms. Nancy Pinkin appreciated the role of Pakistani Diaspora in promoting harmony among communities and contributing to the development of the United States.

The Ambassador in his remarks thanked Sam Khan and other community leaders for their special gesture. He urged the Diaspora to continue to play their role of a bridge between Pakistan and the United States. He urged them to join the Embassy to celebrate 70 years of friendship between Pakistan and the United States.

Earlier, the Ambassador participated in a separate interactive session with a select gathering of Pakistani community notables. The meetings were useful in building close relationship with the diaspora.

The Mayor of Brunswick, Senators and Assemblywoman of New Jersey presented to the Ambassador a joint Resolutions from both Houses, a Citation and a Proclamation recognizing his service for his country and welcoming him to New Jersey.

The community in New Jersey thanked the Ambassador for his visit and sharing his thoughts on playing a constructive role for promotion and deepening of Pakistan-US friendship.