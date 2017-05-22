Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif said that Pakistan had a deep commitment to the unity of Muslim Ummah and to the promotion of interfaith harmony and dialogue.

He sated during his interaction with Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, US President Donald Trump and other leaders from the Arab and Islamic countries in Riyadh.

The premier said that being the frontline state, Pakistan has rendered remarkable sacrifices in the global fight against terrorism.

He said that the rising tide of terrorism and extremism is the most daunting challenge that the world confronts today.

Nawaz Sharif appreciated the leadership of President Trump to make this summit as his first overseas engagement.

The premier also exchanged views with a number of other leaders including the Emir of Qatar, King of Bahrain, Presidents of Tajikistan and Azerbaijan and prime minister of Malaysia.