Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday reaffirmed that Pakistan would not permit its territory to be used to plan or conduct attacks against Afghanistan.

He expressed these views during a meeting with American Ambassador David Hale at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

The ambassador noted President Donald Trump’s call during his speech at the Arab-Islamic-American Summit for a vision of peace, security, and prosperity, and unity in conquering extremism and terrorism. He also affirmed Pakistan’s role and great sacrifices in this effort.

Hale thanked Bajwa for his public commitment on May 18 that Pakistan is taking measures to ensure that militants do not use Pakistan’s soil to conduct attacks against any country.

The ambassador and COAS reiterated their nations’ commitment to a secure, stable, and prosperous Afghanistan.