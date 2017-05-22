SHEIKHUPURA - PML-Q President Ch Pervaiz Elahi on Sunday launched into a 'scathing' diatribe against the rulers, saying that not only the rulers are the most corrupt and dishonest, but their entire family has been entangled in the Panama scandal.

"The rulers are executing 'so-called mega projects' merely to mint commission, which is evident from the power generation projects installed in different areas have failed to produce electricity according to the tall claims made by the rulers."

PML-Q supremo Pervaiz Elahi was speaking at a workers convention of the party held here at the residence of former MNA Khurram Munawar Manj here on Sunday.

The convention was attended by a large number of people particularly belonging to the rural areas. The former chief minister stressed the need for construction of the Kalabagh Dam to overcome shortage of irrigation water, which is turning thousand acres of fertile land into barren. "Some political parties have objection to and differences on the construction of KBD but their apprehensions can be removed through the realization of its importance for the survival of Pakistan," Pervaiz Elahi pointed out.

The ex-Punjab CM criticised that all segment of the society including lawyers, traders and Kissan are fed up with the poor polices of the incumbent rulers. He urged the nation to offer prayers wholeheartedly to Allah Almighty at Sehar and Aftar in the upcoming Ramazan to get rid of the corrupt rulers, ruling the country.

To a question about Indian spy Kulbushan Jadhav, the PML-Q stalwart regretted that Nawaz Sharif did not utter a single word against the Indian agent and even his government failed to assign a lawyer to pursue the case in the International Court of Justice, which, he said, has appointed by Pak Army.

"The Prime Minister is maintaining friendship with Indian Premier Modi by endangering the country's solidarity and integrity," the Chaudhry of Gujrat alleged. On the occasion, he promised to provide free electricity to farmers having 12 acre of land if his party comes to power in the future.

Earlier, Ch Pervaiz Elahi was accorded rousing welcome on arrival at Manj house. He was accompanied by prominent PML-Q leaders on the occasion.

All set for Ramazan bazaars from today

As many as 12 Sasta Ramazan Bazaars will be functional from Monday in Sheikhupura district besides 12 fair price shops that will be established to facilitate the masses in the upcoming holy month of Ramazan. Deputy Commissioner Arqam Tariq Sheikh stated while chairing a meeting held to review arrangements for Ramazan.

He said Ramazan bazaars will be set up in New Sabzi Mandi, Ghala Mandi, Cricket Stadium, Circular Road, Sharqpur, Kot Abdul Malik, Imamia Colony, GT Road Narang Mandi, Safdarabad, Khanqah Dogran, Manwanwala and Farooqabad. He said five fair price shops will be set up in Tehsil Sheikhupura while 7 in other tehsils of the district. Arqam Tariq warned the traders, particularly hoarders to refrain from hoarding foodstuffs in Ramazan, otherwise stern action will be taken against them. The DC asked the officials to keep a close eye on the shopkeepers' activities and ensure sale of daily-use items on subsidised rates. ADCs, ACs, DOCs, officials of the municipal committee and Revenue Department attended the meeting.