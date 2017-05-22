Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said today that rulers wanted to execute the innocent people by introducing Bangladesh Model in Pakistan.

Talking to media, Chaudhry said 23 of our party social media activists were lifted on orders of interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan while one of our workers was brought from Quetta in armored personnel career as if he was a big terrorist.

When we asked from FIA officials the reason for detaining our workers they responded that army was after them, PTI Spokesperson said.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and interior minister should take notice of this negative propaganda of FIA through which they were trying to malign a trusted institution of Pakistan, Fawad held.

Pakistan is a democratic country where media is free. National security changes but people should be given opportunity for freedom of expression according to article, 4, 14, and 19 of the constitution as people could not be detained by using state operators this way, he underscored.

PTI will hold strong protest in Islamabad on this count, he remarked.

We should be told under what law our workers were picked up while no FIR was registered against them, he questioned.

Replying to a question Fawad said, the proceedings of JIT should not be kept in secret as it is a national issue therefore it must be made public.