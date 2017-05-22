HAFIZABAD - The sanitary workers of Hafizabad Tehsil Municipal Committee (TMC) have called on the administration to increase their salaries and recruit more staff to improve sanitary conditions across the city.

During a meeting of the Combined Bargaining Agent of the TMC held under the chair of its president Ishaq Khokhar, the participants said that population of the city has increased to 500,000 but there are only 150 sanitary workers here. They said that the sanitary workers find it difficult to ensure better sanitary conditions in the city. They called upon the TMC chairman to recruit 400 more sanitary workers and increase their salaries so that better cleanliness in the city could be ensured. They also demanded provision of substantial non-refundable dowry funds for them.