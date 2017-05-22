Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday set aside Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to disqualify Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Bashir Ahmed Halipota as member of Sindh Assembly.

A division bench of Sindh High Court headed by Justice Munib Akhtar heard the petition of Halipota against his disqualification by the ECP.

The ECP had disqualified Halipota as MPA on an application of Hassam Mirza, son of former Sindh Home Minister Zulfiqar Mirza. Mirza had alleged that Halipota committed widespread rigging during local bodies elections in Badin.

After the allegations against Halipota were proved, the ECP disqualified him as member of Sindh Assembly and ordered re-elections on his seat.

Halipota had challenged the ECP’s decision in Sindh High Court. He took the plea that the allegations against him were baseless and the ECP gave decision without hearing him.

He had pleaded the court to set aside the ECP’s decision to disqualify him and stop it from issuing schedule of by-elections on PS-55.

The court after hearing the counsels of petitioners and other respondents set aside ECP’s decision to disqualify Halepota.