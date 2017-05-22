KARACHI: Security agencies have detained a university professor and his niece, for their alleged links with banned outfit ISIS, along with five other people during an operation in Karachi’s Sharqi area today.

According to sources, the main suspect is an engineering professor at a university in Lahore and the female suspect is said to be his niece.

Neither name of the university nor identity of the suspects have been disclosed by the officials, as they are under investigation.

The suspects plan was to carry out targeted attacks in the city using explosives fitted on drones, said sources.

Sindh Counter Terrorism Department held an operation on a tip-off by intelligence agencies.