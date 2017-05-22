ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, who is visiting Belarus to attend MILEX-2017, 8th International Exhibition of Arms and Military Equipment on Sunday, had an interaction with Defence Minister of Belarus Lieutenant-General Andrei Alekseyevich.

According to the Defence Ministry spokesperson, matters of bilateral importance came under discussion.

Both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, particularly cooperation in defence production.

They also expressed interest to explore areas of defence cooperation.

The federal minister said that the defence industries of both the countries had significant capacities and capabilities, and closer mutual collaboration between the two countries would help them realise their full potential in an optimal manner.

The minister highlighted the need to enhance collaboration in the field of defence production and procurement between Pakistan and Belarus.

Hussain desired that Pakistan and Belarus cooperation in defence would provide a healthy framework for both the countries.