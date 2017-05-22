SIALKOT - A large number of people including women and children staged a demonstration against the Pasrur Municipal Committee for its failure in solving the people's problems especially stagnation of sewerage on the streets and roads.

The protesting people were carrying banners and placards. They kept the traffic blocked with burning tyres placed on several inter-city roads for about two hours against the Municipal Committee. The people said that the poor sanitary condition has become worst in almost all the residential and commercial areas of Pasrur city.

They said that due to the failure of Pasrur Municipal Committee in solving the civic problems including the burning issue of choked sewerage system, almost all the residential and commercial areas have been inundated with sewerage. Thus, the lives of local people have become very hard, they added.

The perturbed people alleged that the Municipal Committee has become miserably failed in resolving the civic problems including the burning issue of choked sewerage system. They further alleged that the officials of Pasrur city have turned a blind eye to the nasty issue, adding that the critical situation is also adding to the miseries of people.

They said that there is no let-up into the miseries of the Pasrur people for the last several months, due to which the people have become forced to come on the roads to lodge their strong protest. A score of the protesting people including women and children chanted slogans against Pasrur municipality officials.

They told the newsmen that all the streets and roads in Pasrur city including congested Rehmanpura, Buhadarpura, Tajpura, Hanifpura, Muslim Colony, Taimur Colony, Inayatpura, Umeedpura, Shah Malook Road, Kutchery Road, Kalaaswala Road, Kutchery Road, Civil Hospital Road and Godown Road were inundated with sewerage.

They added that the people especially the children had been suffering great ordeal while passing through these streets and roads inundated with sewerage water while going to their schools and colleges. They said there was not even a single road or street safe from sewerage water.

The women said that entire sewerage system of Pasrur city had been clogged for the last several months and Pasrur Municipal Committee still remained unable to solve the issue.

The city is included in the electoral constituency (NA 114 Pasrur) of Federal Minister for Law and Climate Change Zahid Hamid.

When contacted, Municipal Committee officials said that the entire sewerage system has been choked. They said that early clearance of clogged sewerage system has been ordered and the workers were busy rectifying the system on emergency grounds.

Meanwhile, local social, religious, business, educational and political circles expressed grave concern over the critical situation. They urged Gujranwala acting commissioner Muhammad Asif and DCO Asif Tufail to take note of the situation in the large public interest.