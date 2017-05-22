ISLAMABAD: The celebrations of three-day ‘Vesak Mela’ will begin at a hotel from May 22 (Monday) with participation of Buddhist monks from Bhutan and Sri Lanka.

It is an annual feature for Pakistan to host Vesak Mela (festival), which marks the celebrations of birth anniversary of Lord Buddha. The arrangements for ‘Vesak Mela’ have been finalised by National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH) Division.

Buddhist monks as well as a number of visitors from Sri Lanka and Bhutan reached Pakistan on Sunday to attend ‘Vesak Mela’.

Joint Secretary NH&LH Division along with Sri Lankan High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jayanath C.P. Lokuketagodage received the delegations.

The opening ceremony of the festival held on Monday at the hotel, which was attended by Secretary NH&LH Division Engineer Aamir Hasan, Joint Secretary Syed Junaid Ikhlaq and other officials.