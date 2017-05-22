Weapons were recovered from Abdul Wali Khan University in Mardan today. Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Police conducted a search operation in Abdul Wali Khan University hostels today recovered guns, pistols and knives. Drugs were also found in the hostel.

Five campuses of Mardan’s Abdul Wali Khan University including Main Campus, Chitral Campus, Buner Campus, Timergara Campus and Pabbi Campus have on Monday reopened after 40 days of Mashal Khan’s murder.

Heavy contingents of police are deployed in the university to avoid any unwanted incident. University administration has also declared that all political activities inside the institution’s premises will remain banned.

After Mashal Khan’s case the university was closed down and hostels were vacated to avoid any more chaos. It was closed for for 40 days.

Yesterday Mashal's chehlum was held in Swabi. Members of civil society and leaders of political and religious parties were present at the gathering and called for exemplary punishment to the culprits of Mashal’s death.