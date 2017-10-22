GUJRANWALA-The city administration has submitted a report to the deputy commissioner against the Government MC Girls High School Bakhtewala teachers who were found involved in selling official books and diaries to the students.

Assistant commissioner Rao Sohail paid a surprise visit to the school and found misappropriation and embezzlement.

In his report, he mentioned that the school teachers were involved in selling the books and diaries to the students which were provided them by the government for free delivery.

The teachers are also involved in embezzlements in various funds.

The assistant commissioner has put up his report to deputy commissioner for further action.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Tariq Qureshi directed the officers concerned to ensure foolproof security at the examination centres for medical entry tests. He added no lapse on the part of officials will be acceptable.

Addressing a meeting here, he said medical entry test will be conducted on October 29 for which three centres have been approved by the government.

They include Govt Comprehensive High School Model Town, Govt Higher Secondary School GT Road and Govt Boys College Satellite Town. The DC said besides security, other arrangements including provision of water, electricity and seating arrangements for students and their parents should be ensured at the examination centres.

ADCG Dr Hafsa Rani Kanwal, DMO Zulifqar Bagri, ACs - Rao Sohail Akhtar and Rana Jameel, SSP (operations) Imran Yaqoob and other officers attended the meeting.

THIEF CAUGHT

A thief was caught red-handed while trying to steal a purse at Gujranwala DHQ Hospital here the other day. Sohaib, resident of Sialkot Road, was trying to steal the purse of a patient when he was caught red handed by attendants of other patients. Hospital security guards arrested him and handed him over to Civil Lines Police.