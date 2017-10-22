MULTAN-Doctors performed angiography of at Multan Institute of Cardiology and said that he could not be discharged from the hospital as he would undergo another one on Monday or Tuesday.

Medical Superintendent Dr ZafarAlvi told media that a four-member team of medical experts reviewed the angiography report of the accused and concluded that his left artery was blocked. “It’s a moderate disease and he will have to undergo angiography once again,” he added.

Mufti Abdul Qavi was caught by police from Muzaffargarh-Jhang Highway on Wednesday while he was trying to flee to an unknown place after a local court cancelled his pre-arrest bail. He was remanded into police custody for four days. However, police rushed him to cardiology hospital Thursday night when he complained of severe chest pain and congestion.

Initially, medics gave Mufti the treatment for high blood pressure followed by an angiography which revealed one of his arteries was clogged.

When caught, Mufti had told media that he was a heart patient and had five heart attacks in police lock-up. He further said the reporters that he already had two stents placed in his arteries. Medical reports confirmed his statement. Medical experts are of the opinion that in case of high stress, he can develop any serious heart issue. Keeping in view the medical condition of Mufti, the doctors have refused to discharge him from the hospital, though police demanded hospital administration to hand over him.

His name was included in the case as a suspect under sections 302 and 109 on the request of Qandeel’s father Azeem. Baloch was murdered by her real brother on July 16, 2016 in the name of honour. Police registered a case on the application of Qandeel’s father in which he nominated his sons.

The murderer Waseem was arrested by police and he confessed to his crime. Police suspected that Mufti, who lost his slot in Ruet-e-Hilal Committee besides an office in PTI due to the issue, provoked Qandeel’s brothers to kill her.