MULTAN-All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) Central leader Dr Farrukh Cheema demanded on Saturday ruthless accountability of all politicians involved in corruption and looting of the national wealth.

Addressing a news conference here at Multan Press Club, he lashed out at all the political parties, and said that they did not deliver anything to the country except political upheaval, chaos and crisis.

“The country is in a state of uncertainty because of these political parties. The masses are looking towards Parvez Musharraf,” he claimed. He said that it was just APML that could fill political vacuum which would take place in the country after accountability.

He was of the opinion that the rulers intentionally amended Khatm-e-Nubuwwat declaration to divert public attention from their personal corruption. “We strongly condemn this act and we don’t want to see these corrupt people in our country any more,” he added. He said that the PML-N and PPPP existed in just two provinces and badly failed to deliver for the masses. He declared that the APML would field candidates across the country and steer the country out of crises after winning the general polls.

To a query, he said that the corrupt rulers and politicians defamed the country in the world besides ruining political culture. He declared that the APML would bring political stability to the country.

Answering another question, he said that the rulers wanted to bring institutions face to face but their nefarious designs would remain unfulfilled. He urged upon the people to vote for APML candidates as Parvez Musharraf was the only person who could resolve all problems being faced by the country.