PESHAWAR - A tortured body of transgender was recovered within the jurisdiction of Peshawar police on Saturday.

According to details, the deceased was tortured to death. The incident took place when Ashiq Abad, a local resident, spotted a body and informed the police who reached the spot and identified the body.

As per initial investigation, the deceased was a young transgender and name of the deceased could not be ascertained yet. There were several torture marks on the body which caused the transgender’s death. The local police said that throat of the transgender was slit with a sharp object.

Later, the body was taken to Khyber Medical College for medico-legal formalities. The police have lodged an FIR against unidentified persons and launched the investigation into the incident.