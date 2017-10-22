ISLAMABAD - The Chinese embassy in Pakistan has sought more security for its ambassador in the wake of information that he is likely to be attacked.

Quoting sources, a private channel reported that in a letter written to the interior ministry, the Chinese embassy said a terrorist had entered the country to attack Yao Jing. The embassy requested the government to take immediate action on the intelligence information and provide security to the ambassador.

The letter, the sources said, written by focal person for CPEC, Ping Ying Fi, identified the militant as Abdul Wali who belongs to the banned East Turkestan Independence Movement (ETIM) – an extremist group which largely operates in the border Xinjiang region. The memo demanded his immediate arrest and handover to the Chinese embassy.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will connect this region of China to Pakistan’s seaport Gwadar through a network of rail, road and pipeline projects.