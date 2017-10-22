The Chinese Embassy has warned of a threat to Ambassador Sun Weidong by a member of the East Turkestan Islamic Movement militant group.

According to information shared by the embassy in a letter to the Government of Pakistan, the terrorist has "sneaked into Pakistan" and poses a threat to Weidong.

The embassy has requested Islamabad to increase the security provided to Chinese companies and Chinese people in Pakistan. It has also asked the ministry concerned to arrest the alleged terrorist and hand him over to China.

Security officials have said that militants trying to disrupt construction of the Chinese economic corridor through Pakistan have killed more than 50 workers since 2014.

Pakistan has assured China that it can provide security for the $57 billion worth of projects that it plans.