RAHIM YAR KHAN/HAFIZABAD-The throne of Lahore has done nothing for the prosperity and uplift of the people of South Punjab, said Awami Raj Party Chairman and MNA Jamshed Dasti.

Addressing "Wasaib Ittehad Convention" at District Press Club here the other day, Dasti termed 52 MNAs and 103 MPAs of Wasaib slaves of the throne of Lahore.

He held them responsible for woes of the people of South Punjab. He said opponents of Kalabagh Dam should be dealt with sternly. "Not only Nawaz Shairf, all corrupt politicians should be held accountable," he emphasized.

He said the incumbent rulers have caused an unbearable loss to the economy. He criticized the rulers for spending billions of rupees on Metro Bus and Orange Line Train like projects. He flayed them for neglecting Sindh and South Punjab where people are dying due to lack of water.

He said the rulers have established industrial zones in Lahore while the people of Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan are befooled in the name of benefits of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Dasti also flayed the government's anti-farmer policies. He urged the people of South Punjab to stand for their rights. He said his party will contest the next general election with an election symbol "broomstick" from the whole province.

Punjab Bar Council Member Raees Mumtaz Mustafa and District Bar Association President Khadim Hussain Khaskheli, Jam Nazir Laar and Shahid Kanjoo also spoke on the occasion.

On the other side, a minister said the PML-N government is making all-out efforts in the centre as well as in Punjab province to resolve problems of the masses.

Federal Minister for National Health Services Saira Afzal Tarar addressing the councillors in municipal secretariat here, said that past years are clear proof of the government's performance. She claimed that the country has witnessed unprecedented development during past four-year tenure of the PML-N government.

She said that people of Pakistan are politically aware and they cannot be fooled by false propaganda of the PML-N political rivals. She claimed her party would sweep the next general election with overwhelming majority.

She urged the councillors to work with honesty and dedication. She directed them to ensure cleanliness in their areas, eliminate encroachments and provide better facilities in public parks.