Islamabad - Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will announce judgment on October 24 of petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan seeking disqualification of Ayesha Gulalai.

Five-member bench of ECP reserved the judgment on previous hearing in the above-mentioned reference.

Gulalai had accused the PTI Chief of sending wrong text messages and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi offered constitution of a parliamentary committee to probe the matter.

However Imran Khan moved ECP against Gulalai to deseat her from National Assembly under the Article 63A of the 1973 Constitution.