Eight suspected terrorists including commander of militant organisation Ansar-ul-Sharia were killed in Rangers operation in Karachi last night.

The Rangers staged a joint raid with counter-terrorism officers in the Raees Goth neighbourhood overnight after intelligence information about the presence of militants there, the Rangers' spokesman for Sindh province, Major Qambar Raza, told AFP.

"After an intense exchange of fire five terrorists were killed on the spot, while three others who were captured wounded later died in hospital," he said.

He said two militants whose identity has been established belonged to a newly formed group called Ansar-ul-Sharia which was involved in the attempt to assassinate opposition politician Khawaja Izharul Hassan from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement in September.

Ansar-ul-Sharia chief Sheharyar-ud Din also known as Abdullah Hashmi and Arslan Beg were among those killed in the overnight raid, Raza said, describing him as the mastermind of the assassination bid.

Beg was part of target killer squad of the organisation, the spokesperson mentioned.