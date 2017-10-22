AHMEDPUR EAST-Provincial Minister for Special Education Ch Muhammad Shafique said that the Punjab government has launched gas-fired power plants to the tune of 3,600 Megawatts which, he claimed, would help make Pakistan a load-shedding free country.

Addressing a public gathering at Sadiqabad, he said that the Punjab government has signed a new project having the capacity of 1,263 Megawatts which aims at ensuring uninterrupted power supply to public as well as industrial sector.

"Way back in 2013, loadshedding posed a major socio-economic policy challenge for the newly-elected leadership of the PML-N, which turned challenge into an opportunity through dedicated, sustained and effective implementation of fast track installation of power plants in the country", provincial minister maintained.

He further said that under the Punjab Chief Minister's Roshan Punjab vision, Punjab is poised to become an energy efficient province.