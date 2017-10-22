ISLAMABAD - Expressing serious concerns over the inaction against those who had made changes in the declaration form for candidates about the finality of Prophethood, the Milli Yakjhati Council on Saturday demanded of the government to fix responsibility and award punishment to the responsible.

The CWC of the council at a meeting held under the chair of its President Sahibzada Abul Khair Mohammad Zubair decided to hold public rallies in big cities to uphold the sanctity of finality of Prophethood of Mohammad (PBUH).

The council also demanded to de-seat Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah from the slot for his controversial statement on Khatam-i-Nabovat (finality of Prophethood), which was in sheer violation of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The council further demanded the immediate release of JuD chief Hafiz Saeed.

Talking to the media after the CWC meeting, Sahibzada Zubair said that the council has decided to hold public rallies in big cities against the attempts being made to tamper with the declaration for regarding the finality of Prophethood.

He said that the government’s track record in this connection was doubtful as even after identification of the criminal changes made in the declaration form for the candidates regarding the finality of Prophet-hood the government had not taken any action against those behind the conspiracy.

He said that Sanaullah, who had given a controversial statement in this connection, was also having the blessings of his leaders and demanded of the government to immediately remove him from the ministerial slot as he had breached the Constitution by giving such a statement. He said that on the one hand, the government was advertising in the national media that the changes erroneously introduced in the declaration form were rectified but the fact of the matter is that they have not restored Sections 7-B and 7-C deleted from the declaration form.

To a question, Sahibzada Zubair said that so far they have not received any invitation from religious parties to join the alliance ahead of the next general election. He said in his view religious parties should join hands to contest next general election to emerge as a significant force in Parliament to defend Islam and Islamic values as well as to frustrate such conspiracies against Islam and the finality of Prophethood.

Milli Yakjhati Council Secretary General Liaquat Baloch demanded of Sanaullah to apologize from whole nation for his foul utterances against the finality of Prophethood.

He said that a 10-member committee has been also formed under the head of the council’s president to work out a strategy for the launching of a country-wide movement for upholding the finality of Prophethood and safeguarding other Islamic injunctions in the Constitution.