SIALKOT-Local people and the parents of a kidnapped young girl foiled the attempt of her forced marriage with one of the kidnappers in Daska city's Jinnah Chowk locality here on Saturday.

According to the FIR (868/2017) lodged at Daska City police station under section 365-B by Saima Nazir, accused Asif Naseem, Sarfraz, Safiq, Shagufta Sarfraz, Ashfaq Ahmed and Iqra Ashfaq forcibly kidnapped her young daughter Aysha (14) at gunpoint from her house and took her to their house-cum-Dera in Daska. The accused were all set for forced Nikkah of the kidnapped girl with one of the accused kidnappers Shafiq. Meanwhile, the local people and parents of the kidnapped girl reached there and foiled this bid of forced marriage, the FIR revealed.

The victim also told the police that accused Shafiq also tried to rape her during her day-long abduction and illegal captivity.

Seeking justice, the grieved family has demanded early arrest of the accused who were still at large and threatening the grieved family with dire consequences for reporting the matter to the local police.

CYLINDER BLAST: Local shopkeeper Zeeshan (32) was injured seriously in a gas cylinder explosion at his cloth-dying shop located in Pasrur city's congested Lunda Bazaar.

According to the local police, he was dying the clothes of customers when the gas cylinder went off with a bang injuring him seriously. The small-sized shop was also damaged there.

The explosion created a panic and harassment among the people in the Bazaar. The rescuers of Rescue 1122 shifted injured to the local hospital in critical condition. Police are investigating.

Meanwhile, a youth Husnain (20) was killed and his three other companions Salman Haider, Muhammad Idrees and Habeeb were injured seriously when an over speeding tractor-trolley hit their auto rickshaw near BRB Canal Bridge Daska city. Police are investigating.

Govt pledges potable water across S Punjab

BAHAWALPUR-Khadim-e-Punjab Saaf Pani scheme with a total allocation of Rs24 billion would provide potable water for millions of residents in the far-flung areas of the Punjab province, said Punjab Minister for Cooperative Malik Iqbal Channar.

Addressing a public gathering at Abbasnagar, District Bahawalpur, he said, "The scheme envisages repairs and restoration of 1,574 dysfunctional water supply schemes on an immediate basis. It will accelerate the pace of supply of water to the residents both in the urban and rural areas."

He further said that the major component of the massive financial intervention to modernise the public health department aims at repairing of pipelines; effective maintenance of the machines and other electronic devices and uninterrupted supply of electricity for running water supply schemes.

"Saaf Pani Scheme is a major initiative under the Chief Minister Punjab's pro-people policy which attaches special significance by allocating special funds both for expanding and modernising socio-physical infrastructure for the residents of Southern Punjab," he noted.

Seminar stresses abiding by traffic rules

ZAFARWAL-A seminar was held for creating awareness among students regarding traffic rules.

Addressing the students, a traffic police officer said that doing wheelie is not a sport rather it's a deadliest stunt and youth must avoid it. He urged parents to be aware and not let their underage children ride motorbike. He advised students to follow traffic rules to avoid accidents.

DSP Manzoor Khalid termed youth a valuable asset to country. He advised students to focus on study and not to involve in deadliest and illegal stunts. The seminar was held by traffic police under the auspices of Zafarwal Press Club. Ghazali Public School Principal Waseem Ch and Army Public School Principal Col (r) Tahir Waheed appreciated the efforts made by Zafarwal Press Club for the seminar. Members of Zafarwal Press Club attended the seminar.

TWO DIE: A youth namely Atif, 18, was electrocuted in Supanwal village while washing his motorbike.

As the bike was switched on, the teenage boy received a severe electric shock and died instantly.

In another incident, a speeding motorbike collided with a tractor-trolley on Zafarwal-Narowal Road. A labourer, Tanveer Ahmed, was crushed in the collision. Tractor-trolley driver escaped the scene.