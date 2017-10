One man was reported killed and another injured as a result of a landmine explosion in Balochistan’s Kohlu district today.

According to Waqt News reports, Maulvi Shambu Khan was killed and Nawab Khan wounded in a landmine explosion in the Chappi Kach area of Kahan tehsil.

The injured was transferred to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The area was cordoned off by paramilitary forces after the incident and security was upgraded in the area.