NOORPUR THAL/MUZA-FFARGARH-A lawyers leader called upon the MNAs, MPAs and other local politicians to accelerate their efforts for setting up a cadet college and varsity in Khushab district.

Talking to journalists here, former Tehsil Bar Association president Raja Ashraf Hayat said that the youth and students lack higher education and research related facilities at local level.

"Both projects have become the matter of life and death for locals as their establishment will usher a new era of development and prosperity in the backward district," he maintained.

He said that local politicians, especially the elected public representatives should shun their differences for uplift of the district. He said all the public representatives should launch collective efforts till completion of the said institutions in the district.

On the other side, Deputy Commissioner Saif Anwar Jappa said that children are valuable asset to the country.

During a meeting with students from different schools on Saturday, he termed children future of the nation. "It is our duty to provide quality education to our children," he pointed out. Education is the only thing which can make our children successful in their life, he added.

Students asked questions from the DC about his school life and childhood and got interesting answers. The DC told students that he reached this stage with hard work and prays of his parents. He advised them to focus on their study to be successful in their life. "Education will also make you a useful citizen for society," he said.

He advised students to always speak the truth and respect their parents and teachers.

On the occasion, the DC promised to start rehabilitation of Fiaz Park at the earliest. He also vowed to resolve traffic problems in the city.