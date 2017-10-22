Neelum-Jhelum hydropower project will be completed in April next year and will produce 969 megawatt electricity, reported Radio Pakistan Sunday.

According to a spokesman of Wapda, there is 10 million cubic meter gross water storage capacity in Neelum-Jhelum project and the water filling has started in the reservoir.

The spokesman said the project consists of four units with installed capacity of 969 megawatt collectively. He said the first unit of the project is scheduled to go into operation by the end of February next year followed by the second unit in mid of March.

"The project will be helpful in eliminating the electricity crises in the country by generating 5150 gigawatts electricity annually with an estimated revenue of 50 billion rupees," he added.