Opposition leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah on Sunday said that the new and developed Pakistan was envisioned by late Pakistan People's Party (PPP) founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

Addressing a party event in Rohri town of Sukkur city, Shah said that the PPP is the sole political party in the entire history of the country to complete 50 years of its existence, without splitting into factions.

He said the slogans for a new Pakistan (naya Pakistan) are beyond his understanding since Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had conceived these ideas long ago. “It was the founding leader of PPP [who] laid the foundation stone of democracy in the country,” he asserted.

The youth should raise their concerns over the Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s martyrdom rather than falling prey to barren slogans, Shah urged.

Expressing complete confidence in Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Shah said that he would become the popular leader like his grandfather in future.

Those who helped flourishing anti-democratic forces in the country are reaping what they sowed back in 1980s during Zia-ul-Haq’s dictatorial era, Shah underlined.

He said that intervention in Afghanistan was the biggest mistake and the country is still facing its repercussion for past three decades.