Islamabad - Pakistan on Saturday said its new envoy in New Delhi discussed the current state of bilateral relations with Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj when he met her earlier in the week.

“The meeting was held in a cordial and constructive atmosphere,” Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said in a statement on the meeting Pakistan High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood had with Sushma Swaraj on October 17. “The Minister and the High Commissioner took stock of the current state of Pakistan-India relations. While broad contours of bilateral relations were deliberated upon during this interaction, no specific case came under discussion.”

Zakaria said it is customary for newly-posted envoys to make courtesy calls on local dignitaries. He added that “reports appearing in the Indian media are speculative”.

Indian media reports had suggested that Sushma Swaraj raised India’s concerns over cross-border terrorism and asked Islamabad to quickly bring to book the accused in the 2008 Mumbai and last year’s Pathankot terror attacks.

According to Indian newspaper, Times of India, Swaraj mentioned the need for Pakistan to review its position on Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Indian spy-terrorist who is in Pakistan’s custody. “The government believes that for any progress in bilateral relations Pakistan must drop all charges against Jadhav and send him back to India,” according to Times of India. Swaraj also appealed to Islamabad to allow Jadhav’s mother to visit Pakistan and see her son.

Sohail Mahmood has recently assumed office as Pakistan’s new High Commissioner to India, replacing Abdul Basit. This was Mahmood’s first meeting with a top government functionary after arriving in India.



Agencies