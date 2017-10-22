Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, while talking to Pakistani and Turkish media after taking test-flight of Turkish attack helicopter T-129 has said Turkish Defence production industry is one of the best in the world and second to none.

According to Radio Pakistan, the PM appreciated the Turkish aircraft and termed it impressive and good machine.

He lauded the Turkish aviation industry as well as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for such achievements in the defence production.

Answering a question about Pakistan's plan of purchasing T-129 helicopters, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said, our army is evaluating the helicopter, and we are negotiating the contract and terms.

Abbasi also inspected the helicopter, where he was briefed by the Turkish aviation officials about the specifications and technical parameters of the combat chopper.

President and Chief Executive Officer of Turkish Aerospace Industries, Temel Kotil said that T-129 was a light weight attack helicopter equipped with missiles and guns.

He said Pakistan and Turkey have strong ties and collaborating in the defence production area as well.