SHEIKHUPURA/KASUR/SAHIWAL/ATTOCK/MULTAN/GUJRANWALA-A young girl’s tortured body was found in Multan while four other people including a minor were killed in separate incidents of violence occurred in different areas here, according to police.

Multan police recovered the dead body of an unidentified girl from Rangeelpur area in precincts of Shah Shamas Police Station on Saturday.

Police sources said that the body had multiple torture marks on neck and face while the girl was wearing black clothes. The sources added that the girl appeared to be 22 years old and her body was removed to city morgue for autopsy to ascertain cause of death. Meanwhile, Shah Shamas police registered a case and investigations were underway.

In Sheikhupura, some unidentified highwaymen shot dead a 26-year-old man in a dacoity bid on GT Road. The deceased identified as Faisal Yaseen was travelling on a motorcycle. Near Chak 38, the robbers riding a two-wheeler stopped him and attempted to rob him. They shot Faisal dead as he had offered resistance. Ferozewala police registered a case and launched investigation.

In Kasur, a nine-year-old boy shot himself died while playing with a pistol at home in Kot Nathun. The boy, Anees, was son of Karamat Ali, head constable in Lahore Police. Karamat had forgotten his pistol at home. He returned home and saw his son playing with the pistol. The weapon, however, went off before Karamat could save his son. Resultantly, Anees died on the spot.

In Sahiwal, a shopkeeper, Nadeem, was shot dead while two persons including Rehan and Kodoo were injured critically over a trifle at Boharh Wala Chowk. Usman had parked his motorbike in front of the shop of Nadeem. Nadeem asked him not to park his motorbike there. On refusal, both exchanged hot words. Later on, Usman along with his brother Tariq came and they opened fire on Nadeem. Nadeem was shot dead while two others Rehan and Kodoo were injured in firing by the accused.

City Police registered a case against Usman and Tariq. They are nephews of the PML-N Union Council 6 chairman. No arrest has been made so far.

In Attock, a man was shot dead and his son was injured during a botched robbery near AC Cement Factory in the Hassanabdal Police precincts. Rafiq along with his son Faizan was on the way to AC Cement Factory on a motorcycle when two masked persons, riding a motorcycle, intercepted them and at gunpoint and tried to rob them. Rafiq offered resistance and was shot dead by robbers. Faizan also sustained injuries in firing by the robbers. He was rushed to THQ Hospital. On information, Acting SSP (operations) Syed Ali reached the crime scene and led investigation. The Wah Cantt and Hassanabdal Police launched joint investigation. Later, body of Rafiq was handed over to the family for burial.

In Gujranwala, two persons were killed in road accidents at GT Road Kamoki and Rahwali. An old woman Bashira was crossing the road near Wazirabad when a speeding car crushed her to death. In another incident a car ran over a motorcyclist near DC Colony resultantly Abdul Raheem 17 years old received injuries and died on the way to hospital. Police have registered the cases.

Meanwhile, a seminary student died for taking expired medicine here at Kamoki. It was reported that Hasnain 12 years old was suffered in fever and he took an expired medicine due to which he got unconscious and was rushed to DHQ hospital where he died.