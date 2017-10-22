LAHORE - A fuel supply van hit the PIA plane at Toronto airport causing severe damage to the plane engine and extra ordinary delay in departure, a spokesman for national flag carrier said here on Saturday.

He said that PIA flight PK-798 for the sector Toronto - Lahore was rescheduled to depart after 16 hours delay owing to technical reason.

He said the aircraft - Boeing 777 - while refueling at Toronto airport was hit by a fuel supply vehicle causing damage to the engine of parked aircraft. The passengers of the flight PK-798 were informed about the technical delay and shifted to hotels. The said aircraft was sent to the hanger for immediate repairs which was carried out by Air Canada.

PIA has taken up the matter with local ground handling agency accordingly.

Meanwhile, another PIA flight PK-701 for the sector Islamabad – Manchester was also delayed due to consequential effects of the same Boeing 777 aircraft which resulted in some adjustments in schedule and alternative arrangements were made for the flight which departed after a delay of 4 and a half hours on Saturday evening at 7pm.

OUR STAFF REPORTER