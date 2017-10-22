HAFIZABAD:- A 62-year-old villager of Geegay has committed suicide by shooting himself dead in his house. According to police source, deceased Parveez Ahmad was suffering from a chronic disease and he was too much perturbed due to his prolonged ailment, hence he locked his room from inside and decided to end his life once for all by shooting himself with his pistol. The police have shifted the dead body to morgue for legal formalities.