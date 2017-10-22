The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is all prepared to hold a rally in Sehwan, Sindh today.

Former Sindh chief minister and PTI’s local leader, Liaquat Ali Jatoi informed that 40,000 chairs have been placed at Lal Bahadur Ground for the event whereas another 80,000 will be able to attend the rally while standing.

To ensure security measures, about 1,000 police personnel have been deployed in the vicinity to secure the rally that will be addressed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

In Saturday’s video message, Khan stated that Sindh lags behind other provinces in terms of reforms.

“People of Sindh have been looted the most and that is the reason that the province needs a fresh start,” PTI chief said.

He lamented that feudal lords continue to govern the province and the farmers don’t have access to water.