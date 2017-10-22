Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA, Arif Alvi, said on Sunday that his party will rid Sindh province of thieves and plunderers.

Speaking to the media in Sehwan Sharif, where the party is holding a public meeting today, the PTI leader said the people of the province had become weary of traditional politics and wanted change.

He said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan can bring about the change in the province. When Khan decided to raise any issue, he didn’t rest until he got it addressed, he added.

Alvi said the party staged 126-day protest demonstration against alleged rigging in the 2013 general elections, and brought the Panama Papers scam to its logical conclusion.

The time has come to drive the corrupt people out of the province, he opined.

The party is holding the public rally at Lal Bagh, two kilometers from the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, in Sehwan.

Besides Khan, PTI vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, secretary general Jahangir Tareen, former Sindh chief minister Liaquat Ali Jatoi, former federal minister Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind and Arif Alvi addressed the public gathering.

In an apparent move to garner support for the upcoming general elections in 2018, the PTI leaders have accelerated their activism in the interior Sindh lately.

PTI chief Imran Khan on Saturday stressed that the people of Sindh needed a change more than anything else.

In a brief video massage, Khan said that he would announce a plan in connection with tackling the lingering issues in the province, including poverty and unemployment

He said there is lawlessness in the province, where the weak is being oppressed by an influential. “Small growers are deprived of water for agricultural use,” he added.