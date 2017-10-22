QUETTA - Rescue services have recovered five more dead bodies from a coalmine in Quetta's Harnai district, raising the death toll from the mine collapse to seven, officials said on Saturday.

Two miners are still to be found, Levies officials told the media, adding that the rescue team was making ‘hectic efforts’ to find them. It has been more than 30 hours since the rescue operation started.

Ten miners were trapped when a landslide hit a coalmine in the Shahrag area of Harnai district on Friday. Only one has been recovered alive so far, with serious injuries.

The miners were working almost 1,600 feet deep when the mine collapsed. Levies, personnel of the Frontier Corps and officials from the Mines and Minerals Department have been trying to recover the trapped miners.

"A search operation is underway for the recovery of the missing miners for the three days.