Sibi - Militants opened fire on a Levies checkpost in Sibi and killed a soldier here on Saturday. The attackers managed to escape as the forces retaliated.

According to Levies officials, the militants attacked a checkpost in Sibi Union Council Mal area and martyred Muhammad Younis Solangi, a Levies official on the spot. The assailants used sophisticated weapons in the attack, said the sources. Soon after the incident, a large number of Levies officials and district administration authorities reached the scene and cordoned off the area to hunt down the culprits.

The dead body of fallen security official was taken to Civil Hospital Sibi by the volunteers of Sahiban Welfare Trust where. The body was handed over to heirs after completing medico-legal formalities.