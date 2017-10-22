SHEIKHUPURA-Three citizens were deprived of cash and valuables at gunpoint in different areas here the other day.

A retired school teacher, Zahoor Ahmed, was deprived of his pension, amounting to Rs45,120, near Liaqat High School in a broad daylight. Zahoor, after withdrawing the cash from a local bank, was on his way back home when three unidentified robbers under the guise of policemen intercepted him and snatched the cash at gunpoint. The Retired Teachers Association condemned the incident and demanded action against the culprits.

In another incident, Sagheer Iqbal was deprived of Rs1,20,000 by two unknown robbers in Rana Town locality. The victim had withdrawn the cash from a local bank and was on his was when the incident occurred. Ferozewala Police are investigating.

Likewise, four unidentified armed men robbers broke into a grocery shop near Sharqpur and made off with Rs0.5 million. Police, on the complaint of Tahir Mehmood, registered a case and started investigation.