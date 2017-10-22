US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will visit Pakistan on Tuesday, reported Radio Pakistan on Sunday.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrived in Riyadh on Saturday at the start of a six-day trip which will also take him to Qatar, a fellow Gulf Arab state which is in a diplomatic dispute with Saudi Arabia

Rex Tillerson is visiting Pakistan on invitation of Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

In his one-day visit, the US Secretary of State will meet Chief of the Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and the Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

According to the sources, Pak-US relations, stability in Afghanistan and regional security issues will be discussed during the meetings.

Meanwhile, the US Secretary of Defence James Mattis will also visit Pakistan in December this year.

Tillerson, who is also visiting India next week as part of a tour to the region, said in a speech the United States had begun to discuss alternatives to Chinese infrastructure financing in Asia that critics say has spawned resentment and fears of a debt trap.

He also called for expanding the scope of security cooperation between India, the United States and Japan to include other countries such as Australia, a plan that China has said in the past would be de-stabilising to the region.

India, though, has been wary of US calls for a bigger Indian military role including joint patrols in the Indian Ocean and the Pacific, worried it would antagonise China further.