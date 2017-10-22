TOBA TEK SINGH-Two minor boys died and as many minor girls were hospitalised after eating poisonous tablets mistakenly in Chak 745/GB near Pirmahal here the other night.

The deceased boys were identified as four-year-old Waheed and his three-year-old cousin, Hasnain. The girls, being treated at Toba DHQ Hospital, were sisters and identified as two-year-old Nisha and one-year-old Zohra.

In Hafizabad, two persons were killed while two others serious injured in two different mishaps at two different places. According to rescue source, Hassan Ali alongwith his relation Maroof Bibi and twelve year old Abu-Huriara were proceeding towards his village and when reached near Thathi Behlolpur , a recklessly driven tractor hit the bike as a result Abu-Huriara died before any medical aid could be made available to him while Hassan Ali and Maroof Bibi suffered multiple injuries.

The dead body and the injured were removed to the hospital where the condition of the injured is causing concern. The police have registered a case against tractor driver who fled away after the mishap.

Meanwhile, an 80-year-old Muhammad Nawaz Bhatti of Parr Nasiba was crushed under the wheels of a speeded truck near Rakh Branch canal on Lahore-Sargodha road last night.

The deceased was attempting to cross the road when the mishap was took place. The truck driver has managed his escape after the mishap and police have registered the case against truck driver.