Unknown person threw acid on 16-year-old girl while she was sleeping at home in Sabzi Mandi area of Haroonabad, reported Waqt News.

According to details, the girl was sleeping in her home when the suspect entered in her home and threw acid on her face and fled the house. The girl has been shifted to Bahawalnagar District Hospital where doctors have said that 80% of her face is affected with acid.

Furthermore, the police have arrested girl’s relative Majid as a suspect and started the investigation.