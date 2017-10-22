LAHORE - Former president and PPPP chief Asif Ali Zardari has presented a high pedigree horse to senior PPP leader Malik Hakmeen Khan.

Malik Hakmeen Khan is one of the most senior leaders of the party who was provincial minister in Punjab during Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto era in 1970s. He sacrificed a lot for the party and democracy during General Ziaul Haq’s martial law and was incarcerated for a long period. Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto awarded him a party ticket for senator and was elected senator. He hails from Attock.

He is one of the leaders who have served Bhutto family for the last three generations and have been loyal.

Former president Zardari appreciated his services, loyalty and steadfastness and said that people like Malik Hakmeen Khan are great asset of the party.