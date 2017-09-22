SIALKOT - Four people of a family were martyred and 13 others injured seriously in fresh spell of unprovoked mortar shelling by Indian Border Security Force (BSF) on Sialkot villages in Charwah, Harpal, Sucheetgarh and Bajra Garhi sectors along Working Boundary on Thursday night.

Senior officials and an official handout issued here said four people of a farmer Muhammad Ashfaq were killed when mortar shells fired by the Indian BSF hit their house in village Beeni Sulehriyaan(Charwah Sector), killing Mariyam Bibi, Mariyam Ashfaq, Maqsud and Ashraf instantly.

At 13 civilians including Imran (42), Mariyam Bibi, Nafees Bibi, Khursheed Bibi (40), Umer Afzal (5), Hafeezan Bibi(60), Samreen Bibi(35), her son Salman Munawar (15), Muhammad Ashraf (70), Sughra Bibi(50), Muhammad Majeed and Muhammad Jabbar were injured by the Indian shelling on Kundanpur, Bajra Garhi and Beeni Sulheriyaan villages in Charwah, Sucheetgarh and Harpal sectors. Majority of the wounded had received head injuries.

Punjab Rangers befittingly responded against posts targeting civil population.

A terrified old woman Rasheeda Bibi (70) received heart attack due to the panic and harassment caused by the Indian shelling in village Behlaadpur-Charwah and died instantly.

Her family said that Rasheeda Bibi received a heart attack after her three buffaloes were killed by mortar shells fired by the Indian BSF.

District Emergency Officer Sialkot Syed Kamal Abid said as many as 13 ambulances were busy in rescue activities, but these were facing hardships in reaching firing area due to continued mortar shelling by India, he added.

Two farmers Majeed Ahmed (55) and Muhammad Jabbar (22) sustained serious injuries when the mortar shells hit them in village Thathi Kalan-Daallowali (in Sucheetgarh Sector).

The officials added that injured were giving fodder to their cattle in their cattle sheds when Indian mortar shells hit and killed their four buffaloes, besides injuring both of them seriously.

Five more people including Imran (42), Mariyam Bibi, Nafees Bibi, Khursheed Bibi (40) and Muhammad Iqbal were injured by the heavy mortar shelling in villages Kundan Pur, Bajra Garhi and Beeni Sulheriyaan in Charwah, Sucheetgarh and Harpal sectors.

Officials said these people were at their homes when mortar shells hit their houses injuring them seriously.

The rescuers of Rescue-1122 Sialkot shifted the injured to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Sialkot Cantt in critical condition.

According to locals, two cows of farmer Sarfraz and two buffaloes of other villager Abdul Ghani were killed by Indian shelling in Sialkot border village Jamaal Jand-Harpal.

Dozens of cattle of the local farmers were killed and injured by Indian shelling in Harpal and other villages.

The officials added that dozens of houses were also badly damaged by the shelling in Charwah, Harpal, Bajra Garhi and Sucheetgarh Sectors along Working Boundary.

Officials added that after three-day silence, the BSF started shelling Sialkot villages.

The Punjab Rangers retaliated instantly and effectively and silenced Indian guns in Joiyaan, Anula, Bajra Garhi, Naankey Chak, Dheelam (Bajra Garhi Sector), Harpal, Salaankey, Wahga, Khanor, Sangiyaal, Umeraanwali, Sarhaal, Jarwaal (Harpal Sector), Thathi Kalaan, Wainse, Daallowali, Thathi, Meendarwal and surrounding villages (Sucheetgarh Sector), Jarwal, Charwah, Merajkey, Akhnur , Tulsipur, Behlaadpur, Mairaajkey, Jamaal Jand, Dhamaala , Haakimwala, Tulsipur, Lasso Chak, Bharthaal, Rangpur, Tandiyaal, Thakariyaal, Sangiyaal and surrounding villages (Charwah Sector).

The police closed the main Sialkot-Kingra Road due to mortar shelling by Indian BSF on Sialkot border villages. This main Sialkot-Kingra Road leads to Sialkot border villages in Charwah, Hrapl and Bajra Garhi sectors).

People said several mortar shells fired by the BSF landed in local fields which could not explode in Charwah, Harpal, Bajra Garhi and Sucheetgarh Sectors. Some mortar shells also hit the electric poles in village Behlaadpur, due to which the main power cables were damaged and the supply of electricity remained suspended.

Grenade attack on minister kills three in IHK

AFP adds: Suspected militants fired a grenade Thursday at the motorcade of a local politician in Indian-occupied Kashmir, killing three bystanders and wounding at least 20 others.

The attack occurred as Nayeem Akhtar, a local government minister, was passing through the southern town of Tral. He escaped unhurt.

"Three civilians were killed in the attack. We are investigating," director general of police SP Vaid told AFP, adding it appeared a grenade launcher was used to fire the explosive.

At least 20 people, including 10 government forces personnel, were also injured in the blast in the disputed Himalayan territory, he added.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since the end of British colonial rule in 1947. Both claim the restive territory in full.

Rebel groups have been fighting Indian forces for decades demanding independence or a merger with Pakistan. India maintains roughly 500,000 troops in Kashmir.

At least 140 armed militants, including some senior commanders, have been killed since the start of the year by government forces. Militant ranks have swelled since security forces shot dead a hugely popular rebel commander, Burhan Wani, last year.

Wani was a native of Tral where Thursday's attack was staged. His death sparked months of deadly anti-India protests and a military crackdown that left more than 100 civilians dead and thousands more injured.

Last month militants attacked a police base in southern Kashmir valley, killing eight soldiers. The three attackers were also killed in the firefight.

On Wednesday evening suspected rebels attacked security forces and stole weapons in southern Banihal town, killing one and injuring another.