Indian Border Security Force resorted to unprovoked firing of mortars along working boundary which resulted in death of 6 civilians including two women and injuring 26 others.

As per DG ISPR statement, Indian troops targeted civilian population in Chappar, Harpal and Charwa Sector on World Peace Day.

Indian brutality on World Peace Day martyred 6 innocent Pakistanis, injured 26 along working boundary in Chappar/Harpal/Charwa Sector. pic.twitter.com/LNxHd64Kd3 — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) September 22, 2017





According to DG ISPR, Pakistani troops retaliated but India had initiated the attack on Thursday in the village of Charwa.

There are no reports of casualties on the Indian side of the border.