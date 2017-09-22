PESHAWAR - Awami National Party (ANP) on Thursday stressed the federal government to repeat the census exercise in tribal areas besides awarding the tribesmen their fair share in National Finance Commission (NFC).

“We reject the population figures of Fata reflected in the national census concluded recently”, Mian Iftikhar Hussain said while speaking at a workers’ gathering at Spin Khak area in district Nowshera.

The population of tribal areas has been decreased in the interim census report, which is a joke with the tribesmen, Mian Iftikhar said, adding that the Fata had never been given its due share in the NFC award. “Fata is part of Pakistan, and the ANP will fight shoulder to shoulder with tribal people to bring them into the mainstream,” Mian Iftikhar vowed, adding that the ANP always struggled for the rights of Pakhtuns.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has disappointed the people, so they are now pinning high hopes on the ANP for their secured and bright future and that is why, dozens of people are joining the party on daily basis, as they consider the ANP a party which can well protect their rights, he claimed.

The wrong policies and poor performance of PTI has paralysed each government department in KP, he alleged. He said that even then the PTI government was taking credit for brining changes in health and education departments.

He said that the performance of the mentioned departments had exposed to everyone as the health department totally failed to get control over dengue, while, he said, the government-run schools’ performance in recently announced results of SCC and HSCC also remained poor.

Moreover, he alleged that millions of rupees corruption had also surfaced in Billion Trees Tsunami project, adding that the PTI government was now lacking money and planning to run financial affairs of the province by utilising the pension and GP funds.