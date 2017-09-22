SARGODHA - The court has issued warrants for the arrest of three PML-N lawmakers on the charges of rioting, ransacking the Pakistan Railways’ property and torturing the employees.

The court had repeatedly summoned Member of National Assembly Hamid Hameed, Member of Punjab Assembly Dr Nadia Aziz and MPA Abdul Razaaq Dhillon in a case filed by Rail Police. However, all the three lawmakers failed to appear before the court. Judge Malik Rafaqat Sultan Awan issued the arrest warrants and ordered the Sargodha DPO to present them before the court on 9th of October.

The Railways Police had lodged an FIR against them for assaulting along with more than a hundred people on the railways premises for halting the construction work of Katchery overhead bridge on January 31, 2015. The demonstrators led by the lawmakers had ransacked the railways’ equipment and also thrashed the employees.