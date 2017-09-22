Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Co-Chairman Bill Gates has appreciated Pakistan's tremendous progress in eradication of polio, Radio Pakistan reported.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in New York.

Bill Gates reiterated his continued interest in working together for eradication of polio in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi thanked Bill Gates for the work Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation was doing in Pakistan particularly for the eradication of polio.