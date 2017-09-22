MIRPUR (AJK) - Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Chairperson Marvi Memon called on AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider on Thursday and discussed the National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER) survey and the role of BISP in AJK.

Currently, the organisational coverage of BISP in AJK spreads over three divisions Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Poonch. In these divisions, there are 30 offices providing services to its 106,193 BISP beneficiaries.

Briefing the PM, Marvi Memon said that the support of the AJK government would be pivotal for successful completion and absolute coverage of AJK population in NSER survey. She said half million of people live near Line of Control (LoC) under volatile security situation. She said the new survey is technology enabled that would address the deficiencies of the previous survey of 2010-11 and make BISP the top social safety network worldwide in terms of targeting and selection.

Farooq Haider said that AJK government would fully support and facilitate the NSER survey teams keeping in view the difficult terrain and security situation of the area. He congratulated her for winning prestigious international awards. He said that by winning British Speaker’s Democracy Award and French National Order of Merit, she has brought honour to the country. The PM appreciated her concern for the Shuhada of cross LoC firing and thanked her for visiting their homes for condolence.

The BISP chairperson apprised the PM on the expansion of BISP Waseela-e-Taleem (WeT) to two more districts Neelum and Haveli in AJK. She said that enrollment that would start in March 2018 is expected to enroll 10,374 children in Neelum and 16,442 in Haveli. Currently, 40,220 children are enrolled in AJK under WeT that includes 13,339 children in Bagh, 19,140 in Kotli and 7,741 children in Mirpur, she said.

She added that BISP is processing the case for establishment of BISP Divisional Office in Muzaffarabad. Earlier, she visited Regional Office Muzafarabad where she interacted with BISP officials and beneficiaries. She listened to their concerns and directed BISP staff to resolve them at the earliest. She also visited BISP beneficiary Parveena Bibi’s home in Manuak Payian Muhajar Camp. Parveena Bibi is benefiting from the E-Commerce initiative of BISP by making and selling traditional shawls. She encouraged her and said that the women by realising their potential can not only change their lives but also contribute towards the progress of the country.